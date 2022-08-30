2022 August 30 09:20

Equinor and Wintershall Dea partner up for large-scale CCS value chain in the North Sea

Equinor and Wintershall Dea have agreed to pursue the development of an extensive Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) value chain connecting continental European CO2 emitters to offshore storage sites on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, according to Equinor's release.



The Norwegian-German (NOR-GE) CCS project has the ambition to make a vital contribution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Europe aiming to establish the value chain and infrastructure for the safe transportation, injection, and storage of CO2 in suitable reservoirs on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.



Through the partnership, both companies are responding to the European demand for large-scale decarbonisation of carbon-intensive industries that need safe and large-scale underground CO2 storage to abate unavoidable emissions from their processes. The partnership intends to connect Germany, the largest CO2 emitter in Europe, and Norway, holding Europe’s largest CO2 storage potential.



An approximately 900-kilometre-long open access pipeline is planned to connect the CO2 collection hub in Northern Germany and the storage sites in Norwayprior to 2032. It is expected to have a capacity of 20 to 40 million tonnes of CO2 per year – equivalent to around twenty per cent of all German industrial emissions per year. The project will also consider an early deployment solution where CO2 is planned to be transported by ship from the CO2 export hub to the storage sites.

Wintershall Dea and Equinor also plan to jointly apply for offshore CO2 storage licences, aiming to store between 15 to 20 million tonnes per year on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.



Wintershall Dea is among the most active CCS players in Norway and other North Sea countries. The company has a clear ambition to become net zero across upstream activities by 2030 (scope 1 and 2 on an equity share basis), to further develop its gas-weighted portfolio in Norway, and to build up a CCS and hydrogen business. Wintershall Dea has gained valuable expertise in the Greensand Project in the Danish North Sea and in addition is a partner in Equinor’s Snøhvit CCS project.

Equinor is an international energy company with 21,000 employees worldwide committed to long-term value creation in a low-carbon future.