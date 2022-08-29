2022 August 29 17:51

Delo Group signed agreement with APM Terminals for acquisition of 30.75% stake in Global Ports

The terms include an ability for APMT to return to a joint business with Delo in the future

On 29 August 2022, Delo Group signed an agreement with APM Terminals, a part of A.P. Moller – Maersk, for the acquisition of a 30.75% stake in Global Ports Investments Plc.

Delo and APMT enter the Transaction on arm’s length terms. The terms include an ability for APMT to return to a joint business with Delo in the future, according to Delo Group..

The Transaction closing is subject to regulatory approvals from the Russian authorities.

Global Ports Group is a leading operator of Russian marine terminals. Global Ports runs port facilities that focus on handling various cargo and is the No. 1 operator in Russia by capacity of terminals and container volumes.

Global Ports, the part of Delo Group, operates a network of five marine container terminals in Russia and two in Finland, and a logistics complex near Saint Petersburg.

Delo Group is Russian transportation and logistics holding, operating its own fleet and managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is Delo Management Company.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator RUSCON and the intermodal container operator TransContainer. The shipping business is represented by the Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO), is one of the biggest Russian shipping companies.

Global Ports Investments PLC is the leading operator of container terminals in the Russian market by capacity and container throughput. Global Ports’ terminals are located in the Baltic and Far East Basins, key regions for foreign Russian trade and transit cargo flows. Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia (Petrolesport, First Container Terminal, Ust-Luga Container Terminal and Moby Dik in the Russian Baltics, and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the Russian Far East) and two container terminals in Finland (Multi-Link Terminals in Helsinki and Kotka). Global Ports also owns inland container terminal Yanino Logistics Park located in the vicinity of St. Petersburg.

Related links:

Delo Group acquired Sakhalin Shipping Company >>>>

Global Ports’ revenue in H1’2022 rose by 18.2% YoY to $271.6 million >>>>