2022 August 29 18:07

MIDA and Maersk enter into strategic partnership to promote investments in Malaysia

A.P. Moller-Maersk (Maersk) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), to drive high-quality investments into Malaysia as one of the logistics hubs in ASEAN, creating better synergies and value-added services for customers, and contributing to the growth and development of the supply chain sector in the Malaysian economy, according to the company's release.



Both parties will work together to attract high-tech and high impact investments in sectors including automotive, electrical and electronics (E&E), machinery and equipment, medical devices, aerospace, renewable energy, and consumer technology. Meanwhile, the two sides will build a mutually beneficial eco-system in focus markets to maximize FDI opportunities into Malaysia.



Maersk Malaysia commenced its operations in 1975. Today, Maersk employs more than 300 staff with representations in 12 locations throughout Malaysia and warehouse facilities in seven locations with a capacity of up to 68,000 sq metre. More locations and capacity are expected to be added in the near future.



MIDA is the government’s principal investment promotion and development agency under the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) to oversee and drive investments into the manufacturing and services sectors in Malaysia. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur Sentral, MIDA has 12 regional and 20 overseas offices. MIDA continues to be the strategic partner to businesses in seizing the opportunities arising from the technology revolution of this era.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs approximately 100,000 people.