2022 August 29 18:27

Ports America appoints new Chief Executive Officer

Ports America, the largest marine terminal operator and stevedore in the United States, has announced the appointment of Matthew Leech as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective November 2022, according to the company's release.

He will succeed Mark Montgomery, who will retire as Chief Executive Officer and continue to support the Company in an advisory role.

Mr. Leech is a seasoned ports and terminal executive with more than 25 years of experience in the maritime industry. Previously, he was Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director for the Americas at DP World, a provider of end-to-end supply chain logistics.

Prior to DP World’s acquisition of CSX World Terminals in 2005, Mr. Leech oversaw key expansion initiatives for CSX World Terminals in his role as Vice President, Operations and Development.

Ports America is the largest marine terminal operator in North America with operations in 70 locations and 33 ports across the United States. The company is a leader in technology driven solutions and covers a wide range of supply chain services including container, RoRo, breakbulk, military, and cruise ship operations. Ports America is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.