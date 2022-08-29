2022 August 29 16:50

Sitronics Group acquired 50% of Russian company Emperium producing ships with electric propulsion

Sitronics Group (part of Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation) says it has acquired over 50% of Russian company Emperium producing ships with electric propulsion in order to develop its business in synergy with maritime and electric propulsion segments.

Ecocruiser is Russia’s first serial project of ships with electric propulsion featuring innovative and environmentally friendly solutions. Among its designs are electric ships of river and lake class: high-speed catamarans Ecocruiser, Ecovolt for voyages, tours and transportation of passengers, Ecobus and Cityvolt ships intended for operation as water buses with electric propulsion. The company’s shipyard is located at the premises of the production complex in Otradnoye, Leningrad Region.

The company takes part in the project on launching river-going electric ships on the Moskva river. As a subcontractor, Emperium is responsible for construction of electric ships able to carry up to 50 passengers on the two city routes. A total of 21 electric ships are planned for operation in the capital. Besides, Emperium has secured contracts for supply of 130-passenger Ecocruiser ships for leisure voyages in Saint-Petersburg, Krasnoyarsk and Nizhny Novgorod.

“Moscow will be the world’s first ship with regular electricity-powered water transport of that level. So, we look at both internal and the international market,” commented Aleksey Katkov, Chairman of Sitronics Group BoD, Executive Partner of Sistema.

Sitronics Group develops intellectual solutions for digitalization of shipping, electro-charging infrastructure for private and public vehicles. Construction of electric ships is a complementary activity of the company. Sitronics Group will develop its new business and in the future electric ships can be fitted with autonomous shipping systems navigation systems developed by one of the Group’s companies.

