2022 August 29 16:05

ABS launches industry’s first sustainability guide for greener offshore operations

ABS has launched detailed requirements for greener offshore operations in the first sustainability guide to target the offshore industry, according to ABS's release.

Developed by working with major offshore industry clients, ABS today launches a revised sustainability guide expanded with offshore asset compliance requirements.

The updated ABS Guide for Sustainability Notations addresses topside functions on offshore assets such as emissions and discharge based on feedback from ABS clients including ExxonMobil, SBM and MODEC.

The guide outlines how carbon reduction technologies such as zero-flaring and zero-methane slip policies can enable assets to receive the SUSTAIN-2 notation. The ABS-classed Liza Unity FPSO for ExxonMobil in Guyana was the first FPSO in the world to receive the SUSTAIN-1 notation from ABS.