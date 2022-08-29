2022 August 29 15:27

DCT Gdansk prepares for future growth and expansion with purchase of semi-automated RTG cranes

DCT Gdansk, the largest container terminal in the Baltic Sea and a member of the PSA Group, says has placed an order for 10 new Semi-Automated Rubber Tire Gantry Cranes (ARTG) from the lifting solutions company Konecranes and has committed itself to retrofitting its current fleet of 15 Konecrane RTG cranes. These additions and upgrades will accommodate the terminal’s dynamic growth, that will be advanced by the opening of its new deep-water quay in 2024.

This new order is necessary because the terminal continues to grow at a steady pace and because it expects the ongoing demand to continue. This growth will be made possible by the addition of the new Terminal 3 deep water quay that is scheduled to open operations in the Spring of 2024. As a result, DCT Gdansk will increase its current handling capacity of 2.9 million TEU to a total of 4.5 million TEUs (20-foot containers) per year by 2025.

The new ARTGs as well as the retrofitted cranes will be state-of-the-art. They will be equipped with the latest ARTG technologies from Konecranes, which include a fully automated gantry. Remote Operating Stations (ROS) will supervise truck handling; Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology will be able to identify individual container numbers; and Internal/external truck recognition will be based on Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology that captures smart labels through radio waves.

The new and upgraded ARTG cranes come with multiple advantages. They will ensure high efficiency and predictability of operations and will also improve safety, as human-machine interaction will be significantly lower than with traditional manually-operated RTGs. Finally, the delivery is in line with DCT’s commitment to sustainable operations and investments as both companies use environmentally-friendly solutions.

“This is a very ambitious project that is central to our development plans. We needed a supplier with experience in operating both manual and automated cranes, as well as upgrading and integrating them into our PSA in-house software. We also wanted the most advanced machines that are equipped with smart features. We have confidence in Konecranes’ technical proposal in all respects,” said Mustafa Dagan, Technical Director of DCT Gdansk.

“This purchase will strongly contribute to the development and technological advancement of our company, as well as ensure higher proficiency and safety for both our workers and clients. I am sure that it will help us move forward faster and more effectively with our new ambitious projects in the near future. Our cooperation with Konecranes also reflects our mutual commitment to sustainable operating and investing, providing services aimed at low carbon dioxide emissions both during the construction and the implementation of new equipment,” said Charles Baker, CEO of DCT Gdansk.

Roman Ivanov, Sales Manager EMEA, Konecranes, Port Solutions, said: “We are very proud that DCT Gdansk has chosen us for this important upgrade. We are confident that we can deliver as we have a proven track record in the supply of ARTG cranes and have references from many customers.”