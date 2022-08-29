2022 August 29 14:36

IMO Secretary-General to visit Odesa

IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim is scheduled to visit the port of Odesa on Monday (29 August), to see at first-hand the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and hear how ship safety and port management is being implemented, according to IMO's release. IMO Secretary-General Lim is expected to board a ship and speak to seafarers. The IMO Secretary-General will be hosted by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.