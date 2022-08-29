-
2022 August 29 13:23
Asian LNG futures for settlement in January 2023 rose to $80.595 per million Btu, according to CME Group referring to JKM Platts (Japan Korea Marker).
Last week, Asian LNG futures for delivery in January 2023 were trading at $60 per million Btu.
A week ago LNG prices rose after Gazprom said it would stop the key Nord Stream pipeline for three days of maintenance on 31 August 2022. LNG traders in Asia expressed their concern about the pipeline return to service as scheduled. That will aggravate tension in global markets after Russia progressively cuts deliveries to Europe.
