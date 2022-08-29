2022 August 29 11:55

Hyundai Heavy Industries gets nod to self-developed rotor sail technology for low emissions - Business News Korea

South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. has gained a design approval for its self-developed rotor sail model Hi-Rotor from the Korean Register (KR), moving a step closer to the commercial development of the eco-friendly vessel rotor technology, according to Business News Korea.

Rotor sail technology is to save energy by harnessing the wind to provide auxiliary propulsion to vessels and reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

Featuring the technology, vessels can reduce about 6-8 percent in fuel consumption and carbon emissions, which is why the technology is grabbing attention in the global shipbuilding industry.

Hyundai Heavy Industries won a basic approval to its Hi-Rotor in December 2020 from KR, Busan-based world’s leading technical supporter to the marine industry. With the latest design approval, the company will expedite its commercial development.