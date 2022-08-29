-
2022 August 29 11:55
Hyundai Heavy Industries gets nod to self-developed rotor sail technology for low emissions - Business News Korea
South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. has gained a design approval for its self-developed rotor sail model Hi-Rotor from the Korean Register (KR), moving a step closer to the commercial development of the eco-friendly vessel rotor technology, according to Business News Korea.
Rotor sail technology is to save energy by harnessing the wind to provide auxiliary propulsion to vessels and reducing fuel consumption and emissions.
Featuring the technology, vessels can reduce about 6-8 percent in fuel consumption and carbon emissions, which is why the technology is grabbing attention in the global shipbuilding industry.
Hyundai Heavy Industries won a basic approval to its Hi-Rotor in December 2020 from KR, Busan-based world’s leading technical supporter to the marine industry. With the latest design approval, the company will expedite its commercial development.
2022 August 29
2022 August 28
|09:23
|US vessel denied port call in Solomon Islands - Associated Press
|09:06
|MV George III, makes her inaugural arrival at Honolulu Harbor’s Pier 51
|09:00
|Norwegian Cruise Line christened its newest ship Norwegian Prima
2022 August 27
2022 August 26
2022 August 25
|18:37
|“K” Line signs MOU with Penta-Ocean Construction for collaboration on vessel management in the offshore wind construction and maintenance fields
|18:07
|Topsoe's revenue increases by 10% to DKK 3,210 million in H1 2022