2022 August 29 10:09

Zelenodolsk Shipyard launches tugboat of Project NE012

The ship will be operated in the Kerch Strait

Tatarstan, Russia based Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after Maxim Gorky (part of Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation, AK BARS Holding), held an official launching ceremony for the second vessel in a series of harbor tugs of Project NE012, the shipbuilding company’s press office said.

The NE012 series tug was designed by naval architecture and marine engineering firm Rybinsk Design Bureau LLC for towage of self-propelled and non-self-propelled watercraft and for cargo transportation on its deck. It construction operate in 0.5-meter thick brash ice of non-Arctic seas.

Key particulars: displacement - 400 tonnes, LOA - 26.8 m, beam - 9.5 m, draft - 2.4 m, full speed - 11 knots, cruising range - 650 miles, endurance - 5 days, crew - 8. The vessel was built to the RS Ice2 class. The main engines total power is 1268 kW. RS AUT3 class automation system enables semi-autonomous operation of the tug without constant presence of service personnel in the engine room.

Zelenodolsk Plant named after M. Gorky based in Tatarstan, Russia specializes in the construction of warships and passenger high-speed vessels. The enterprise is managed by AK BARS HOLDING. The shipyard has built more than 1,500 different ships, including 600 warships.

Photos from the website of Zelenodolsk Shipyard