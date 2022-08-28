2022 August 28 09:00

Norwegian Cruise Line christened its newest ship Norwegian Prima

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has christened its newest ship Norwegian Prima, which made history as the first major cruise ship christened in Reykjavík, Iceland, according to the company's release.

At 965 feet (294 meters long) and more than 143,535 tons with capacity for 3,100 guests at double occupancy, Norwegian Prima offers the highest staffing levels and space ratio of any contemporary or premium cruise ship. She also boasts the largest variety of suite categories available at sea as well as a redefined The Haven by Norwegian, NCL's ultra-premium keycard only access ship-within-a-ship concept. Her variety of recreational activities including the fastest slides at sea - The Rush and The Drop - and the Prima Speedway, the first three-level racetrack at sea. Spaces like Ocean Boulevard, the 44,000 square foot outdoor walk way which wraps around the entire ship; The Concourse, which boasts a multi-million dollar outdoor sculpture garden; and expansive pool decks and infinity style pools at Infinity Beach, offer guests a chance to slow down and relax.





