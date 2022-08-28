2022 August 27 20:43

Canadian Coast Guard College unveils new Wartsila training engine

The Canadian Coast Guard College in Sydney, Nova Scotia announces the addition of a new, state-of-the-art Wärtsilä training engine – the first of its kind in Canada.

The training engine replicates a Coast Guard ship’s engine room, including a fully functioning Wärtsilä W8L26 diesel engine, according to the Canadian Coast Guard College's release. This allows personnel and trainees to learn hands-on how to operate, repair, and rebuild a Wärtsilä W8L26 diesel engine – training that is currently only offered in one other place in the world: Trieste, in Italy. Featuring a control room, equipment, and systems layout similar to those on a Canadian Coast Guard ship, the training engine effectively prepares students and personnel for future work in the fleet.

In addition to the new Wärtsilä training engine, the College is also home to several world-class simulators, including a propulsion plant simulator, a marine navigation simulator, and an ice management simulator. There is no other marine training institute that offers training on a Wärtsilä engine, or on medium- and high-speed marine propulsion engines in a fully simulated state.



The Canadian Coast Guard College is a national maritime training facility that offers a post-secondary education for students wishing to join the Canadian Coast Guard in a variety of positions, both on-shore and at-sea.



