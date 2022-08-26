-
2022 August 26 18:22
IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering
- Handling of export cargoes in Russian seaports in H1’22 fell by 0.4% YoY to 356.3 million tonnes
- With the Big Four dredging companies of Europe having left Russia, the tenders under the Arctic projects attract Russian businesses
- CPC says SPM-1 and SPM-2 are temporarily out of service due to cracks discovered by divers. CPC needs two months to replace two damaged single point moorings. CPC Marine Terminal’s only single point mooring can handle up to 3.5 million tonnes of oil per month
- Floating berth for passenger ships will be built in Taganrog by December 2022
- List of berth for safe mooring in the port platform Arkhangelsk has been expanded
- Shareholders of Arkhangelsk seaport approve reorganization into limited liability company
- Construction of fish spawning channel begins at Bagayevsky hydrosystem
- Construction of two berths at port Olya in 2023 to raise cargo handling to 3-4 million tonnes per year
- Construction of coal terminal Port Vera completed with positive conclusion obtained from ad hoc regulator
- Refrigerated overpass installed at the universal terminal of Commercial Port of Vladivostok
Shipping and Logistics
- Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan sign MoU to simplify transit transportation
- FESCO launches seasonal service for cargo transportation between Chinese port of Fuyuan and Khabarovsk by Amur River
- First container ship of regular service between Chinese ports and VMPP arrives at Vladivostok
- RF Transport Ministry has published an order on introduction of amendments into Sea Lines Rules
Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- Ultimate localization named as priority of changes to be introduced into state shipbuilding development programme
- Programme for construction of ships for inland transportation estimated at RUB 255.8 billion - APSRT
- Investments of Saratov river transport company in its fleet repair to make about RUB 100 million this year
- Tugboat Rion leaves Zhatai Shipyard upon completion of its overhaul
- Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard to obtain RUB 70 million as loan for building up its production capacity
- Russian Gov’t to appropriate RUB7 bn for the development of marine components. The subsidies will help complete the construction of fishing ships
- Severstal supplied rolled metal for construction of two research ships of Project 03182r
- Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard delivers ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole
- Baltiysky Zavod loaded two RITM-200 unit’s reactors onto nuclear-powered icebreaker Yakutia
- New ferry Stanislav Agapov to be delivered to Kamchatka in March 2023
- Samus Shipbuilding and Repair Yard launches second barge built for Yenisei River Shipping Company
- Russian shipyards to deliver 9 fishing ships in 2022 and 29 in 2023 ‒ Boris Kabakov
- Crab catching ship Omolon of Project 03141 left Khabarovsk shipyard’s water area for the delivery base
Appointments
- Vladimir Gryzlov replaced Valery Khon as General Director of Petersburg Oil Terminal
- Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov takes helm of RF Government’s Marine Board
Другие новости по темам: shipping, stevedoring, shipbuilding, ship repair, logistics, hydraulic engineering installations