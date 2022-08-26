2022 August 26 17:49

Onezhsky Shipyard modernization project to be expanded

Image source: website of Karelia Government



During his trip to Karelia, RF Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev inspected the works on modernization of Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard (Onezhsky Shipyard) where a site is being prepared for construction of new workshops of the digital shipyard. According to Vladimir Pospelov, Board Member of the Military-Industrial Commission of the Russian Federation, a proposal will be submitted to the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Transport to make provisions for construction of three more facilities at the shipyard: automated storage facility for ship equipment, paintshops and a facility for launching Arctic class ships, according to the website of Karelia Government.

“The Northern Sea Route Development Plan sets a clear task of establishing the required shipbuilding facilities. The shipyard has a competence of building Arctic class ships and I will ask the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Transport to make provisions for construction of three more facilities here,” said Vladimir Pospelov.

Besides, the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) is going to sign a contract with the shipyard on construction of two shallow-draft icebreakers. Moreover, construction of ice-class tugboats is under discussion.

By today, a new checkpoint and an additional entry have been built at the shipyard. The foundation pouring is about to begin at the construction site of the main building and the slipway reconstruction is underway with all the works meeting the schedule.

The project of in-depth modernization of Onezhsky Shipyard provides for introduction of digital shipbuilding technologies, robotization and automation of production processes allowing for productivity increase over two-fold and annual output increase from 3 to 10 ships. Additional hull construction workshops, a checkpoint, a center for data processing, a gasification station and treatment facilities are to be built at the shipyard. The existing shipbuilding slipway is to undergo reconstruction. In the part of digitalization, an integrated digital production information system will be created to ensure digital management of the shipyard and effective of its production facilities through application of advanced management and information technologies adapted for shipbuilding.

The project was developed by St. Petersburg State Marine Technical University and JSC "Shipbuilding and Shiprepair Technology Center" (St. Petersburg). RF Government allocated more than RUB 5 billion of federal resources for modernization of the shipyard in 2021-2024.

Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard (Onezhsky Shipyard) was founded in 2002 on the basis of ship repair facilities of the Belomorsky-Onezhsky Shipping Company, formed in 1944. In 2011, after the enterprise management dismissal the shipyard production was suspended and was followed by the firm’s bankruptcy procedure. In late 2014 the enterprise was transferred to the state ownership with FSUE Rosmorport as the yard Founder and resumed its shipbuilding and ship repair business. The can build dry cargo carriers with deadweight of up to 5,500 tonnes, dredging and technical ships.

