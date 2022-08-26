2022 August 26 17:05

Port Canaveral to receive $1.9m in federal funding for security upgrades

The Canaveral Port Authority (CPA) will receive $1,357,020 in federal funding for two projects to help bolster safety and security at Port Canaveral, according to the company's release. The federal funding will be supplemented by a 25 percent CPA cost share match to improve the Port’s port-wide risk prevention programs, threat mitigation efforts and security response service capabilities.



The Port’s Cybersecurity Vulnerability Reduction Project was awarded a $884,520 PSGP grant to support a $1.18 million project to substantially elevate and enhance Port Canaveral’s cybersecurity posture with additional information security personnel and services, resulting in a more secure and resilient Port area.



A PSGP grant for $472,500 was awarded to allow the CPA to purchase a new Security Rapid Response Boat. The vessel will be a 33-ft. “Life Proof” boat operated by Brevard County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and equipped with up-to-date features and technology to respond to and support current and future waterside security needs at Port Canaveral including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high yield explosives (CBRNE).



The Canaveral Pilots Association was awarded $584,265 in PSGP grant funding to purchase a new response boat with high tech, modern communication and sounding equipment to assist with emergencies and hurricane recovery operations at Port Canaveral. Supplemented by a 50 percent cost match share by the Canaveral Pilots, the grant funding will also support engine repower and technology upgrades to two existing pilot boats. The new multi-missioned vessel will be purpose-built with surveillance capabilities for rapid response to safety and security incidents, first responder transport, multi-agency response situations, and supplement a multi-layered response to Port Canaveral safety and security.



The Canaveral Pilots Association serves Port Canaveral as State and Federally licensed pilots and maintain close cooperation and coordination with the Canaveral Port Authority, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy and federal and local law enforcement agencies to provide for the safe, secure, and efficient management of ship traffic in and out of Port Canaveral.



Port Canaveral was one of over 30 U.S. ports awarded FY 2022 federal funding from FEMA’s $100 million PSGP program, which provides grants to ports on a competitive basis each year. The program’s priority is to protect critical port infrastructure, enhance maritime domain awareness, improve port-wide maritime security risk management, and maintain or re-establish maritime security mitigation protocols that support Port recovery and resiliency capabilities.





