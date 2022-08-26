2022 August 26 14:37

Port of Belledune signs MOU with Niedersachsen Ports Wilhelmshaven

The Belledune Port Authority (BPA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Niedersachsen Ports GmbH & Co. KG Wilhelmshaven, Germany, to collaborate on the movement of dry and liquid bulk commodities, and manufactured products, between Canada and Germany, with a focus on clean fuels and green products, according to the company's release.

The MOU will support the Memorandum of Understanding between the Governments of Canada and Germany to establish an energy partnership aimed at achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 through a transition to safe, secure, reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy.

The MOU between the Ports recognizes the role that their operations will play in creating infrastructure aimed at the production, storage and shipment of clean fuels and green manufactured goods, for both domestic and intercontinental markets, and in assuring safe and secure access for the movement of clean fuels, green energy and other products between Canada and Germany.

The MOU will allow the Ports to form a relationship that will support the emerging needs of Canada and Germany’s energy and manufacturing sectors, with a particular focus on the production, storage and shipment of cleaner fuels such as green ammonia, hydrogen, biomass and renewable natural gas.

The Belledune Port Authority (BPA) is a is part of Canada’s Port Authority network. Tasked with managing the infrastructure and assets of the Port of Belledune in Northern New Brunswick (NB), the BPA’s objectives include not only advancing the growth and prosperity of the economy in both Canada and the province of NB, but also fulfilling public policy objectives. Situated on the Atlantic Ocean, the Port offers some of the shortest sea shipping routes to Europe. Equipped with four marine terminals, 1,600 acres of industrial-zoned land and world-class modern infrastructure, the Port specializes in the transportation of dry and liquid bulk, as well as breakbulk or project cargo.