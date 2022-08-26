2022 August 26 15:03

The Canadian Coast Guard dedicates its latest icebreaker into service

The Canadian Coast Guard invested in three medium interim icebreakers to supplement the icebreaking fleet. These icebreakers were converted by Chantier Davie Shipyard, under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS), according to Canadian Coast Guard's release.

Today, Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Mario Pelletier, Commissioner of the Canadian Coast Guard, officially welcomed the CCGS Jean Goodwill, the second of the three medium interim icebreakers, to the Coast Guard fleet at a dedication to service ceremony held at the Port of Sydney, in Sydney, Nova Scotia.



In maritime tradition, the vessel sponsor is a civilian who participates in a vessel dedication ceremony and takes an ongoing interest in the vessel’s operations.

The CCGS Jean Goodwill will provide icebreaking services primarily in the Atlantic regions and the St. Lawrence Waterway as other icebreakers are being scheduled for major refits. Like all Canadian Coast Guard vessels, the CCGS Jean Goodwill is also equipped to support environmental response and search and rescue operations, when needed.

Through the NSS, the Government of Canada is revitalizing the shipbuilding industry, creating good skilled jobs, and building whole new classes of ships to ensure Canada’s marine services have safe, reliable and modern equipment to fulfill their missions.



