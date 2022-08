2022 August 25 18:00

Draft Rules for navigation of foreign-flagged ships in internal sea waters of Russia published on ad hoc portal

The document is available on the website of IAA PortNews

Draft Rules for navigation of foreign-flagged ships in internal sea waters of Russia published on the federal portal of draft documents. Public discussion of the draft Rules will last until 14 September 2022.

