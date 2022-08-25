2022 August 25 17:17

Samus Shipbuilding and Repair Yard launches second barge built for Yenisei River Shipping Company

The shipping company will operate 10 barges of 3,000 tonnnes in capacity

Samus Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (Samussky SSRZ) has launched the second barge, says Yenisei River Shipping Company (YRSC), the customer. YRSC needs new ships to meet the growing cargo flow which is attributed to implementation of large-scale investment projects: Nornickel’s Northern Programme and renovation of Norilsk covering a period until 2035 as well as other projects being implemented in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Territory.

According to Yevgeny Grudinov, Executive Director of YRSC, those barges are intended for operation in the lower part of the Yenisey river and in the Gulf of Yenisey.

The shipbuilding contract worth about RUB 2 billion was signed in May 2021. Samussky SSRZ is to build a series of 10 non-self-propelled combo oil / deck cargo barges of Project RDB 66.68М. Class notation: М-СП3,5 (ice30). The design of the barges has been customized: the dimensions and the weight have been decreased while retaining cargo carrying capacity. That will let decrease fuel expenses for towing operations. The barge length - 92 meters, weight — 700 tonnes, capacity in river conditions — 3,000 tonnes, capacity in sea conditions — 2,500 tonnes.

Under the contract, Samussky SSRZ is to deliver two barges in 2022, four barges in 2023 and four barges in 2024. In fact, the shipyard is going to deliver the third barge this year, ahead of schedule. According to Nikolay Vdovenko, Director of Samussky SSRZ, the third barge is to be launched in September.

Related links:

Samus Shipbuilding and Repair Yard launches first non-self-propelled barge built for Norilsk Nickel >>>>



Samus Shipbuilding and Repair Yard lays down 10 barges for Yenisey River Shipping Company >>>>