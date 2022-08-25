2022 August 25 16:53

DEME Offshore and Havfram sign MoU to jointly provide offshore wind farm construction services in Norway

DEME Offshore, one of the leading offshore marine engineering companies, and Havfram AS., the international offshore wind and subsea contractor, have concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly offer construction services to the offshore wind farm sector in Norway, according to the company's release.

Both DEME Offshore and Havfram plan to play an important role in the upcoming Norwegian offshore wind market by delivering transport and installation services for foundations, cables, WTGs and substations, both for bottom-fixed and floating offshore wind farms. ​

The development of offshore wind projects in Norway has gained considerable momentum. The Norwegian government recently expressed its ambition to develop Norway as an offshore wind nation with the aim of operating 30 GW by 2040. In addition, electrification of existing oil & gas production assets will be a necessary step in the energy transition which will further boost demand for offshore wind in the coming decade. The first target projects for the cooperation will be the Sørlige Nordsjø II projects which are likely to come on lease auction in the coming months.

DEME is a one of the leading contractors in the fields of offshore energy, environmental remediation, dredging and marine infrastructure. DEME also engages in concessions activities in offshore wind, marine infrastructure, green hydrogen, and mineral harvesting. The company can build on more than 145 years of experience and is a front runner in innovation and new technologies.