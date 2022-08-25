2022 August 25 16:23

Cosco Shipping rail-sea intermodal block train for imported rubberwood transportation arrives in Jiangxi

On August 14, Cosco Shipping rail-sea intermodal block train for imported rubberwood transportation arrived in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province, according to the company's release.

The launch of the dedicated line aims to be customer-centric, open up the domestic and international transportation channels through innovative route design, and realize the new mode of “rail + sea + rail” end-to-end shipping service.

In addition, it aims to further improve and optimize the service capabilities of COSCO SHIPPING and fulfill the corporate responsibility as a central enterprise.