CPC Marine Terminal found its SPM 3 buoyancy tank fit for further unlimited use

CPC has nearly completed prequalification of contractors from for replacement of the buoyancy tank

On 24 August 2022 a diving structural inspection was completed at CPC Marine Terminal of SPM 3 buoyancy tank. Subsea equipment of the single point mooring system was found fit for further unlimited use, which will enable fulfillment of oil shippers’ current nominations. According to the company’s statement efficient cooperation is worth noting of CPC and shippers that resulted in a time slot arranged between tanker positions during daylight to facilitate the necessary diving inspection.

At this time on SPM 1 activities are ongoing to flush the lifting system in preparation for replacement of a damaged buoyancy tank (BT) to follow. The Consortium has now practically completed prequalification of contractors from the available reserve for delivery of services in BT replacement. The selection process included both Russian and foreign companies, , CPC says.

CPC has been operating two single point moorings from 2002, SPM-1 and SPM-2, and one single point mooring - from 2013, SPM-3. On 22 August 2022, CPC said that SPM-1 and SPM-2 are temporarily out of service due to cracks discovered by divers in subsea hose attachments to buoyancy tanks. The CPC Marine Terminal is temporarily loading crude oil by using only SPM-3. According to the recent statements, SPM-3, the only single point mooring being used by Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) at its Marine Terminal, can handle up to 3.5 million tonnes of oil per month, CPC told IAA PortNews. CPC also said it would take one month to replace one SPM.

The CPC Pipeline System is one of CIS largest energy investment projects that involves foreign capital. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route moves over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil along with crude from Russian fields including those in the Caspian region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM), allowing tankers to be loaded safely at significant distance offshore, including in poor weather conditions.

CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trustee) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazMunayGas – 19%; Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company - 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited - 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2%, and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.

