2022 August 25 16:05

FSL Trust agrees to sell one product tanker

The Board of Directors of FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd., as trustee-manager of First Ship Lease Trust, announces that FSL-19 Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the trust, has entered into a memorandum of agreement to sell the vessel FSL Singapore to an unaffiliated third party who lodged a 10% deposit in escrow, according to the company's release.

The vessel is a 47,470 DWT product tanker built at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea in 2006 and has most recently been trading in spot market. The disposal is made in the ordinary course of business.