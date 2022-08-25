2022 August 25 15:46

SCZONE signs new 7 MoUs for green energy production

The Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly witnessed the signing ceremony of 7 memorandums of understanding, according to SCZONE's release.

The MoUs between the General Authority for Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE), The Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC), The New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA), and 7 leading global companies and consortiums that working in the field of new and renewable energy production.

The MoU of Globaleq the British company is to establish a green fuel production plant in SCZONE on an area of 10 million square meters with investments estimated at $11 billion and a production capacity of 2 million tons annually.

The Saudi company “Alfanar” will establish a facility for green fuel production on an area of 4 million square meters, with investments estimated at $4 billion, with a total production capacity of 500,000 tons annually.

The Alcazar UAE company will establish an industrial complex for green fuel production in Sokhna on an area of 37,000 square meters, with investments amounting to $2 billion, with a total production capacity of 230,000 tons annually.

The K&K Global Company, its MoU is about to establish a plant to produce 230,000 tons of green hydrogen annually in Sokhna.

The MoU of “MEP” Mediterranean Energy Partners company will invest $250 million to establish a plant for the production of green fuel, with a production capacity of 120,000 tons per year of green ammonia on an area of 100,000 square meters in the industrial zone in Sokhna.

The Acme Group, an Indian partner will establish a plant for green fuel production on an area of 4.5 million square meters in Sokhna, with investments of $13 billion, and the total production capacity of the project is 2.2 million tons of green hydrogen, annually.

The Actis MoU is to establish an industrial complex for green fuel production from hydrogen and green ammonia, with $1.5 billion investments and a production capacity of 200,000 tons annually. The project will be located on an area of 2 million square meters, in the industrial zone of Sokhna.



