Handling of export cargoes in Russian seaports in H1’22 fell by 0.4% YoY to 356.3 million tonnes

From Telegram channel of Morcenter TFC



Exports to the UAE and Estonia grew driven by oil products

In the first half of 2022, handling of export cargoes in Russian seaports fell by 0.4%, year-on-year, to 356.29 million tonnes, imports fell by 15.3% to 19.36 million tonnes, Morcenter TFC says on its official Telegram channel.

“In the first half of the year, foreign trade logistics just started adjusting to new conditions but the changes are already seen,” reads the statement. In exports, the growth of shipments to the UAE and Estonia is seen, in both cases driven by liquid bulk oil products. Besides, India has climbed from the 9th to the 6th position. “Obviously, India will climb two more positions by the end of the year,” the company believes.

As for imports, transportation from Germany and the Great Britain has increased, primarily in the segment of containerized cargo. “However, when it comes to the Great Britain, low absolute base should be taken into account: from 20.4 to 29 thousand tonnes. Just like in case of the Great Britain, the same can be said about imports from Vietnam: to 92.6 thousand tonnes from only 9 thousand tonnes,” says Morcenter TFC.

In January-June 2022, seaports of Russia handled 410 million tonnes of cargo, down 0.5%, year-on-year. Handling of dry cargo totaled 190.0 million tonnes (-5.4%) including 97.3 million tonnes of coal (-4.0 %), 24.1 million tonnes of containerized cargo (-20.9%) and 15.3 million tonnes of grain (-10.5%). Handling of liquid bulk cargo totaled 220.0 million tonnes (+4.1%) including 130.6 million tonnes of crude oil (+11.8%), 68.3 million tonnes of oil products (-8.6%) and 18.6 million tonnes of liquefied gas (+7.5%).

