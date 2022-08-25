  • Home
  • 2022 August 25 14:15

    Russian shipyards to deliver 9 fishing ships in 2022 and 29 in 2023 ‒ Boris Kabakov

    Image source:  Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard
    Shipbuilding orders under Phase 1 of the investment quotas programme are to be completed in 2026-2027

    In 2022, as part of investment quotas programme’s Phase 1, shipyards will deliver 9 vessel (or 14 vessels under the best-case scenario) including 8 fishing ships and one crab catcher, in 2023 ‒ 29 vessels, after 2023 ‒ 56 vessels. 70 vessels are currently under construction, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Boris Kabakov, Director of the Shipbuilding and Marine Equipment Department of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, as saying at the meeting chaired by Vladimir Kashin, head of the State Duma Committee for Agricultural Issues.  The meeting was dedicated to preparations for considering the bill on introduction of amendments into the Federal Law on Fisheries and Conservation of Aquatic Biological Resources.

    The State Duma of the Russian Federation currently discusses the bill on Phase 2 of the investment quotas programme. No decision on holding the first reading of the bill has been made yet.

    “Shipbuilding orders under Phase 1 of the investment quotas programme are to be completed in 2026-2027. Spare shipbuilding facilities will appear in 2025. The Ministry of Industry and Trade supports Phase 2 of the programme,” said Boris Kabakov adding that the Phase construction should be based on type projects of Phase 1. According to him, that will ensure serial construction and unification of the process.

    Adjustment of fishing ship’s designs and substitution of foreign equipment amid the sanctions  will require additional RUB 2 billion.

    As Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency) said in early May, out of 97 ships being currently built in Russia for the domestic fishery industry (58 fishing ships and 39 crab catchers), shipyards of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) are building 42 units. IAA PortNews quoted USC as saying that 17 ships have been launched out of 37 units at the phase of construction. 

    Construction of 52 fishing ships and 38 crab catchers was foreseen by the first phase of the programme (according to the data of the Ministry of Industry and Trade as of December 2021). By the end of 2021, the shipyards delivered 6 fishing and 2 crab catching ships. 

    Russian Federal Fisheries Agency (Rosrybolovstvo) says 97 ships are being currently built in Russia for the domestic fishery industry (58 fishing ships and 39 crab catchers).

    After a period of almost 40 years when Russian shipyards built no fishing ships or crab catchers, the year of 2016 marked the beginning of orders inflow due to transition to the auction based principle of allocating quotas in the fishing industry. The reform foresees that the market players should have their ship built in the Russian Federation to obtain a quota for bioresources. The largest portfolios are those of shipyards in the North-West region – Severnaya Verf, Admiralteiskie Verfi, Vyborg Shipyard and Yantar of United Shipbuilding Corporation as well as Pella shipyard. Far East shipyards also secured some orders. A series of 10 trawlers for Russian Fishery Company is under construction at Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard, 10 more ships are being built for Norebo Group at Severnaya Verf shipyard.

