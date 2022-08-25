2022 August 25 13:51

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels completes Cosco Shipping Lines’ first bunkering of marine biofuel

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels has successfully completed the first refuelling of a COSCO Shipping Lines containership with sustainable marine biofuel. This operation marks TotalEnergies’ first biofuel bunkering operation for a containership in Singapore, according to the company's release.

On 11th July 2022, the 4,250 TEU COSCO HOUSTON container vessel was bunkered with TotalEnergies-supplied biofuel in Singapore waters, via ship-to-ship transfer. VLSFO (Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil) blended with 20% second-generation, waste-based and ISCC-certified UCOME (Used Cooking Oil Methyl Ester), was bunkered via an operation that was made possible with support from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the involvement of local partners such as tank storage company, Vopak Terminals Singapore at Penjuru.

From a well-to-wake assessment, the biofuel will reduce approximately 17% of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions compared with conventional fuel oil. The biofuel has been consumed during the container vessel’s voyage to Jakarta, Indonesia.



This operation follows successful biofuel bunkering trials that TotalEnergies Marine Fuels performed in Singapore with a vehicle carrier operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and a bulk carrier chartered by NYK Line this year.



Biofuels provide an immediate and sustainable solution to decarbonize shipping today, as they can be blended or dropped into existing conventional fuels with little or no technological developments required on vessels.

As part of TotalEnergies’ strategy to produce a new generation of biofuels for use in transport, TotalEnergies is investing in advanced biofuels projects based on sustainable feedstock , thereby sourcing from the circular economy and limiting the competition for and impact on arable land.

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels is TotalEnergies’ dedicated business unit in charge of worldwide bunkering activities. A long-term partner to the global shipping industry, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels serves more than 200 shipping customers across over 120 ports in Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa. Its headquarters is located in Singapore, with two satellite offices in Paris and Geneva.

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.