Russia’s FCS assessed readiness of Azov-Black Sea ports for cargo flow surge amid halt of calls at Saint-Petersburg

The delegation of the Federal Customs Service’ expert-advisory and public councils has assessed the ability of ports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin to meet the surge of cargo flow attributed to the halt of ship calls the port of Saint-Petersburg and limited railway infrastructure in the Far East ports, according to the Telegram channel of Federal Customs Service (FCS).

The inspection covered the following ports: Kavkaz, Temryuk, Tuapse as well as a container terminal and a plant in the port of Novorossiysk. “Activities of the Black Sea stevedores and cargo handling technologies were highly appraised in the segment of cargo transportation between Russia and Turkey,” reads the statement.

Proposals based on the finding will be submitted to the FCS authorities.

