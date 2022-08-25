2022 August 25 12:24

ABS highlights methanol as promising option for the global fleet

Methanol represents a promising fuel source for the global fleet, with practical benefits related to ease of storage and handling, tank to wake carbon intensity reduction, as well as a pathway to carbon neutrality through green methanol, according to ABS's release.

That’s the conclusion of Georgios Plevrakis, ABS Vice President, Global Sustainability, following an in-depth evaluation of the emerging fuels landscape and propulsion technology. ABS has analyzed the various fuels in its Zero Carbon Outlook study and explored methanol and other carbon neutral fuel options in dedicated guides and whitepapers.

“Methanol presents an immediate and promising solution with practical advantages in storage, handling and carbon intensity reduction potential which is gaining traction in the market. The further development of green methanol (e.g. electrolysis and biogenic carbon) provides a viable option for carbon neutral operations. From a technical perspective, solutions for onboard usage of methanol are mature. Vessel designs have been developed and are being developed for all vessel segments,” said Plevrakis.

ABS is working with operators around the world on methanol projects, including a groundbreaking series of 12 large container vessels capable of being operated on carbon-neutral methanol ordered by Maersk, which are to be built to ABS Class.