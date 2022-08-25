2022 August 25 11:14

Solvay recognises Stolt Tank Containers’ service during China lockdowns

Stolt Tank Containers (STC) has received a special award from its customer, Solvay, for providing exceptional service during the recent Covid-related lockdowns in China, according to the company's release.

From March to June 2022, regional lockdowns disrupted operations at China’s eastern sea ports and the availability of local truck drivers was severely restricted, leading to Solvay’s usual supply and transport routes being unavailable. The STC team quickly stepped into the void by organising special trucking services to deliver raw materials to Solvay’s production plants and to ship its finished products out to customers.

This tailored trucking service helped to facilitate business continuity at Solvay, enabling the company to keep production running, and continue to supply its customers. Without this support, the lack of transport would have otherwise forced operations to pause.



The award, in recognition of STC’s fast reaction in providing alternative transport solutions, was delivered to our Shanghai office where it was proudly accepted on behalf of the operations team by Gu Jing (pictured), who has overall responsibility for the Solvay account.

Solvay has been a customer of STC in China since 2015, providing various logistics solutions for its surfactant business both across China and globally.