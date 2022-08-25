2022 August 25 10:34

Meyer Werft floats out the new cruise ship Arvia for the British cruise line P&O Cruises

Next Saturday, 27 August, the new cruise ship Arvia for the British cruise line P&O Cruises will leave Meyer Werft's covered building dock II (Hall 6), according to the company's release. The float out maneuver begins in the morning at around 9:00 am. The newbuilding will then moor at the out-fitting pier in the shipyard harbor, where the masts and funnel will be lifted onto the ship by crane.

The cruise ship will lie in the shipyard harbor until the Ems conveyance in October. The Arvia will thus form the backdrop for the NDR2 Papenburg Festival on 2 and 3 September. Until the conveyance, the interior work on board will be continued and further technical tests will be carried out.

Weather and/or production-related changes to the time when the ship is undocked are possible at any time.

The Arvia measures over 180,000 GT, is 344.5 metres long, 42 metres wide and identical in construction to her sister ship Iona, which was already delivered in 2020. After her completion, around 5,200 passengers will be able to go on board. Like Iona, Arvia will be powered by environmentally friendly liquefied natural gas (LNG). This ensures significantly lower emissions at sea, as neither sulphur oxides nor soot particles are released. This is currently the cleanest form of propulsion in shipping. Another highlight for the passengers on board is the atrium, which is glazed over three decks and will offer a unique view of the sights and cities visited.

After the undocking of the Arvia, the floating engine room module (FERU) for the Carnival Jubilee, which will be delivered at the end of 2023, will be manoeuvred into the then free building dock II. The front part of the cruise ship has already been built there in block construction over the past few months. The FERU was built at NEPTUN WERFT in Rostock and was transferred to Papenburg a week ago.