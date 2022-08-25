2022 August 25 10:13

Storylines and Brodosplit Shipyard sign shipbuilding contract

Storylines residential ships and Brodosplit shipyard in Split, Croatia, have signed a construction contract to build the world's first environmentally sustainable private residence ship.



Brodosplit, part of the DIV Group, has commenced the engineering phase of the 753-foot (229 meters) passenger vessel with 547 private residences on board. The ship, to be named MV Narrative, is the first residential ship powered by liquid natural gas propulsion (LNG).



The ship is different from a vacation cruise ship in that it is purposely built for residential life at sea. It is intended to be a floating community and includes a post office, school, library, hospital, bank, pools, office spaces and 20 dining and bar venues. It features the largest wellness center at sea with a 10,000-square foot area for the spa, gym and anti-aging clinic. The ship's amenities also include a waterfront marina with personal watercraft, bowling alley, hydroponic garden farm and an open-air fitness deck with racquet sports, yoga sun deck and running track.



LNG is the most environmentally friendly option currently available for powering ships. Other initiatives onboard include converting waste into energy and growing produce at the solar powered hydroponic garden. A first-of-its-kind zero-waste farmer’s market will also be available with locally sourced products where everything is compostable or recyclable.



Pricing of the residences on the ship ranges from $1 to $8 million for the lifetime of the vessel with a limited number of 24-year leases available starting at $647,000.