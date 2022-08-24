2022 August 24 20:04

Pregol Ship Repair Yard will sponsor "Ship Repair, Modernization, Components" conference live streaming

PortNews will host the conference ahead of Seafood Expo Russia business program, September 20Pregol Ship Repair Yard, a Kaliningrad, Russia based enterprise will sponsor the Ship Repair, Modernization, Components Conference live streaming. The event will be held in the run-up to the Seafood Expo Russia, international fishery forum and exhibition of the fishing industry, seafood and technologies on September 20, 2022 in St. Petersburg. The event organizer is PortNews Media Group.The live streaming will be available on the PortNews’ Youtube TV on the day of the conference. Then the conference video will be uploaded and available on the PortNews TV.

Pregol Ship Repair Yard, located in the ice-free Port of Kaliningrad, is one of the most dynamically developing ship repair firms in the North-West region of Russia. The ship repair enterprise provides a broad range of services for owners to maintain in good condition their fleet. The company uses state-of-the-art ship repair technologies. Pregol has three drydocks with a carrying capacity of 4,500 to 6,000 tonnes. The ship repair yard execute maintenance and repair contracts for nearly a hundred ships of various types every year. Highly qualified personnel and experience in the field of ship repair enable the dockyard to perform work of any complexity, including repair and restoration of individual components and mechanisms, as well as complex modernization work.