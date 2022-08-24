2022 August 24 18:26

Port of Mackay receives a new tug facility

The Port of Mackay now has a new multi-million dollar purpose-built tug berth facility, according to the company's release. Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the $8.5 million investment had supported 60 jobs in regional Queensland.



North Queensland Bulk Ports (NQBP) Chief Executive Offficer Nicolas Fertin said North Queensland-based Pacific Marine Group Pty Ltd (PMG) had recently completed the new facility, supporting local jobs along the way.



The dedicated tug berth facility is located inside the secure port area and will cater for the existing tug fleet and provides flexibility for future growth.

The facility includes a floating pontoon and gangway which can berth up to two tugs. The berths can also accommodate bigger and more powerful tugs. Two pilot boat berths have also been included.

It is the largest in a series of recent, significant investments totalling $17 million aimed at boosting the port for current and future trade.



