  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 August 24 17:25

    Konecranes becomes the sole owner and provider of TBA software products

    Konecranes is planning to fully integrate the software part of its joint venture TBA Group into its port solutions offering and operations, thus becoming the sole owner and provider of TBA software products. TBA Group provides software as well as port planning and optimizing consultancy services in the ports, intermodal and warehousing sectors, according to the company's release.

    The TBA design consultancy operations are planned to be transferred to a new legal entity, thereafter remaining independent of the software product organization.

    Mika Mahlberg, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Port Solutions, Konecranes, says that by bringing the TBA software products even closer to the container and bulk handling equipment, Konecranes is better equipped to serve its customers and accelerate the introduction of innovations to market.

    TBA software comprises Autostore Terminal Operating System (TOS), CommTrac TOS, Teams Equipment Control System (ECS) and Autostore Warehouse Management System (WMS). Furthermore, TBA provides services to optimize port and warehouse operations and automation with over 150 enterprise customer installations and over 2,500 automation and control projects in more than 85 countries. TBA offices are located in Rijswijk in the Netherlands, two UK centers in Leicester and Doncaster, Satu Mare in Romania and Düsseldorf in Germany.

    Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2021 Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has approximately 16,600 employees in around 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Другие новости по темам: Konecranes  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 August 24

20:04 Pregol Ship Repair Yard will sponsor "Ship Repair, Modernization, Components" conference live streaming
18:28 Russian Gov’t to appropriate RUB7 bn for the development of marine components
18:26 Port of Mackay receives a new tug facility
18:06 Hoegh Autoliners exercises option to purchase Hoegh Tracer from Ocean Yield
17:36 MacGregor to supply two self-contained traction winch systems for a geological survey drilling vessel
17:25 Konecranes becomes the sole owner and provider of TBA software products
17:05 Tallink changes cruising schedule and temporary destination port for Turku-route vessel Baltic Princess
16:45 AtoB@C Shipping confirms an additional order for five electric hybrid vessels and establishes a shipping pool
16:33 Japanese business delegation visits north Germany's key hydrogen projects - Hamburg News
16:25 Port Houston container volume up 10% to 328,498 TEUs in July 2022
16:05 Van Oord awarded two new projects in south-east Romania
15:32 Stena Line reports 11% reduction of carbon emissions
15:16 TotalEnergies, INPEX and Woodside join forces to develop a major offshore CO2 sequestration project
15:04 DNV launches new class notation for enhanced tailshaft condition monitoring and performance
14:30 Rivertrace launches SMART VISCO sensor for main engines
14:02 P&O Maritime Logistics and Unifeeder to increase connectivity between Port of Jeddah and Port Sudan
13:01 Côte d'Ivoire Terminal receives 6 Ship-to-Shore cranes and 7 rubber-tyred gantry cranes from ZPMC
12:29 Russian Gov’t mulls funding of marine components domestic manufacture
12:01 More than 720,000 metric tons of grain and foodstuff exported from Ukraine under grain deal
11:30 NAVTOR rewrites e-Navigation rulebook with Auto-Routeing innovation
11:00 Turkey demands new survey of massive toxic warship before import 
10:38 Canada and Germany sign agreement to enhance German energy security with Canadian hydrogen - Government of Canada
10:13 DSME files lawsuit against subcontractor union - BusinessKorea
09:59 Russia’s two month wheat exports drop 27% to 5,9 million tonnes
09:46 Port of Gothenburg container volumes up 5% to 433,000 TEU in H1 2022
08:58 MABUX: Global bunker prices to turn into firm upward evolution on Aug 24

2022 August 23

18:17 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard to obtain RUB 70 million as loan for building up its production capacity
18:06 TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables announced the first power generation from the Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm
17:56 Wartsila to digitalise Associated British Ports’ maritime operations
17:36 MacGregor to supply self-contained traction winch systems for Guangzhou Marine Geological Survey
17:25 Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov takes helm of RF Government’s Marine Board
17:16 MOL acquires AiP for design of large-scale liquefied CO2 carrier through research and development project from NEDO
16:51 Kalmar receives large sixth consecutive order of eco-efficient hybrid shuttle carriers from The Port of Virginia
16:39 North Star launches new UK built hybrid powered daughter craft
16:34 Floating berth for passenger ships to be built in Taganrog by December 2022
16:31 Shipping industry to remove the Indian Ocean High Risk Area
16:15 Sperry Marine launches integrated digital navigation and voyage planning services
15:42 Emissions from Viking Line’s vessels have decreased by a third in 15 years
15:16 Polestar to provide battery and charging systems for Candela’s flying boats
14:45 Iran could boost sales beyond China to former buyers in Japan, South Korea and Europe - Xclusiv Shipbrokers
14:33 CPC needs two months to replace two damaged single point moorings
14:01 Liebherr expands heavy lift ship crane portfolio with new 800 tonnes crane
13:44 CPC Marine Terminal’s only single point mooring can handle up to 3.5 million tonnes of oil per month
13:16 Royal IHC to provide new cable lay system for Boskalis
13:11 DOF Group extension and award of multiple contracts with Petrobras
12:49 Freeport of Riga signs memorandum of cooperation with Uzbekistan
12:31 Ecochlor launches “EcoOne Container Unit” for offshore market
12:10 Huisman proposes harsh environment semi-sub to provide greenest fossil fuel and energy security
11:41 Crews prepare to raise sunken fishing vessel leaking oil into Salish Sea - CBC
11:20 BOS Power secures contract with Skagen Ship Consulting for hybrid work vessel
11:00 DSME faces a loss of KRW80bn in submarine deal with Indonesia - BusinessKorea
10:53 FESCO launches seasonal service for cargo transportation between Chinese port of Fuyuan and Khabarovsk by Amur River
10:35 Ship captain convicted over hazardous container blast at Jebel Ali Port - gCaptain
09:55 Misurata Free Zone orders a powerful new tug to Med Marine
09:36 Programme for construction of ships for inland transportation estimated at RUB 255.8 billion - APSRT
09:20 Port of Oakland approves $2 million renewable energy infrastructure design
08:57 MABUX: No firm trend in Global bunker market on Aug 23

2022 August 22

18:35 Valenciaport expands its fleet of electric vehicles and recharging points
18:21 Atomflot notifies of public hearing regarding environmental expertise of project on floating dock for icebreakers in Murmansk
18:07 Siem Offshore confirms contract extension for "Avalon Sea"