2022 August 24 17:25

Konecranes becomes the sole owner and provider of TBA software products

Konecranes is planning to fully integrate the software part of its joint venture TBA Group into its port solutions offering and operations, thus becoming the sole owner and provider of TBA software products. TBA Group provides software as well as port planning and optimizing consultancy services in the ports, intermodal and warehousing sectors, according to the company's release.

The TBA design consultancy operations are planned to be transferred to a new legal entity, thereafter remaining independent of the software product organization.

Mika Mahlberg, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Port Solutions, Konecranes, says that by bringing the TBA software products even closer to the container and bulk handling equipment, Konecranes is better equipped to serve its customers and accelerate the introduction of innovations to market.



TBA software comprises Autostore Terminal Operating System (TOS), CommTrac TOS, Teams Equipment Control System (ECS) and Autostore Warehouse Management System (WMS). Furthermore, TBA provides services to optimize port and warehouse operations and automation with over 150 enterprise customer installations and over 2,500 automation and control projects in more than 85 countries. TBA offices are located in Rijswijk in the Netherlands, two UK centers in Leicester and Doncaster, Satu Mare in Romania and Düsseldorf in Germany.



Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2021 Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has approximately 16,600 employees in around 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.