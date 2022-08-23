2022 August 23 17:25

Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov takes helm of RF Government’s Marine Board

The Marine Board was previously chaired by Yury Borisov

Denis Manturov, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Industry and Trade, has been appointed Chairman of the Marine Board of RF Government, according to the Government Decree dated 15 August 2022 (No 2246-р) and published on the website of the Marine Board.

The Marine Board was previously chaired by Yury Borisov who stepped down as Deputy Prime Minister and was appointed as Director General of the Roscosmos State Space Corporation .

The Marine Board of the Russian Government is a permanent coordination body ensuring approved activities of executive authorities and organizations in the area of marine affairs, shipbuilding, construction of marine equipment, research and development of the world ocean, Arctic and Antarctic. The Marine Board addresses tasks on implementation of Russia’s Naval Doctrine and ensures prompt consideration of issues related to pursuance of the national naval policy and development of recommendations thereof.

Related links:

Vladimir Putin approved the Naval Doctrine of the Russian Federation the Russian Navy Regulations >>>>

Deputy PM Denis Manturov to supervise the state’s industrial policy including shipbuilding development programmes >>>>

Denis Manturov appointed Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Industry and Trade >>>>