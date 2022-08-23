2022 August 23 18:06

TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables announced the first power generation from the Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm

TotalEnergies and its partner SSE Renewables, has announced first power generation from the Seagreen offshore wind farm, 27km off the coast of Angus in Scotland.

The first turbine, of a total of 114, was commissioned in the early hours of Monday morning. The aim is for the 1075 MW farm to be fully operational in the first half of 2023. The $4.3bn Seagreen project will be Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm and the world’s deepest fixed bottom wind farm as it is being developed in 59 meters of water depth.

TotalEnergies entered into an agreement with SSE Renewables to acquire a 51% stake in the Seagreen project in June 2020. Seagreen has a capacity of 1075 megawatts (MW).

When fully operational, the site will produce around 5 terawatt hours (TWh) of renewable electricity per year, enough to power the equivalent of 1.6 million households.



Over the past two years TotalEnergies has increased its presence in the UK market, the world leader in offshore wind. In 2020 after taking a majority stake in Seagreen, TotalEnergies entered the Erebus (96 MW) and Valorous (300 MW) floating offshore windfarm projects in Wales. In February 2021, TotalEnergies and consortium partner Corio Generation won rights to develop a 1.5 GW offshore wind farm off the coast of Lincolnshire (Outer Dowsing). Finally, in January 2022, TotalEnergies, with Corio Generation and RIDG, secured leasing rights to develop the West of Orkney Windfarm, a 2 GW offshore windfarm in Scotland (Scotwind).



TotalEnergies is already developing a portfolio of offshore wind projects with a total capacity of more than 11 GW, of which 2/3 are bottom-fixed and 1/3 are floating. These projects are located in the United Kingdom (Seagreen project, Outer Dowsing, Erebus, ScotWind), South Korea (Bada project), Taiwan (Yunlin project), France (Eolmed project) and the United States (New York Bight project, North Carolina project).

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in renewables and electricity. At the end of June 2022, TotalEnergies' gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity is close to 12 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources and storage by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030 with the objective of being among the world's top 5 producers of electricity from wind and solar energy.



