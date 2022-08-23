2022 August 23 17:16

MOL acquires AiP for design of large-scale liquefied CO2 carrier through research and development project from NEDO

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. acquired Approval in Principle (AiP) for design of a large-scale liquefied carbon dioxide (CO2) carrier from Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK), according to the company's release.



In June 2021, MOL launched research and development (R&D) on the adoption of a large-scale liquefied CO2 carrier in response to a call for proposals by Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) to complete the conceptual design, under a project entrusted by NEDO to Japan CCS Co., Ltd. The vessel design is one element of NEDO's "CCUS R&D and Demonstration Related Project/Large-scale CCUS Demonstration Project in Tomakomai/Demonstration Project on CO2 Transportation."

The large-scale liquefied CO2 carrier is intended as a practical solution to the need for long-distance transport of CO2 on a scale of 1 million tons a year, based on NEDO's vision to implement CCUS technology.