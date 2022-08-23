2022 August 23 16:51

Kalmar receives large sixth consecutive order of eco-efficient hybrid shuttle carriers from The Port of Virginia

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, will supply 11 Kalmar Hybrid Shuttle Carriers to The Port of Virginia, a deepwater port in the U.S. East Coast, according to the company's release.

This large order is the sixth consecutive order of hybrid shuttle carriers from The Port of Virginia, demonstrating the customer’s confidence in Kalmar and Kalmar’s leading hybrid technology. The previous corresponding orders date back to 2017. The order was booked in Cargotec’s Q3 2022 order intake, and the delivery of the machines is scheduled to be completed in Q3 2023.

All of the new units will be delivered to Virginia International Gateway (VIG). This is one of the port’s primary container terminals and is capable of handling the biggest vessels in the Atlantic trade. The Port of Virginia has been using Kalmar Hybrid Shuttle Carriers since August 2015. With this order delivered, the customer will have altogether 103 Kalmar Hybrid Shuttle Carriers in operation between their two terminals. Kalmar also provides the port with support and servicing through a dedicated, local team of technicians with many years of experience and a comprehensive, local parts inventory.

A crucial next step in The Port of Virginia’s commitment to Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2040, the new units will directly replace the Kalmar diesel-hydraulic shuttle carriers that were delivered during the terminal's grand opening in 2007.

Kalmar’s hybrid design has proven itself globally, and significantly, to all customers. With more than 450 units delivered worldwide, Kalmar is truly delivering on its commitments. The start-stop technology of the hybrid power unit compliments the in-house designed and manufactured hybrid battery power-pack. The Kalmar hybrid offers unmatched fuel savings as well as reductions in general maintenance time and costs.



Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution.