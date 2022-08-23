2022 August 23 16:34

Floating berth for passenger ships to be built in Taganrog by December 2022

Preparations for the construction of the floating berth for passenger ships have begun at the port of Taganrog. The construction is to be completed by December 2022, according to the statement of the city administration.

The development of design document for construction of a floating berth (former Berth No9) was ordered by Vodohod LLC. Public hearing was held on 26 July 2022 with the minutes approved and sent to the project developer, North-Western Design and Expertise Bureau, on August 2.

As of today, cruise ships can dock at Beth No8 of the port of Taganrog, according to the statement.