  • Iran could boost sales beyond China to former buyers in Japan, South Korea and Europe - Xclusiv Shipbrokers
  Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 August 23 14:45

    Iran could boost sales beyond China to former buyers in Japan, South Korea and Europe - Xclusiv Shipbrokers

    In addition to high oil prices, if talks to revive a nuclear deal succeed, Iran could boost sales beyond China to former buyers in Japan, South Korea and Europe as they are searching for alternative sources to Russian oil, according to the Xclusiv Shipbrokers' report this week.

    Oil exports from Iran increased in June and July, and analysts tracking the flows said the country could increase them even further this month by offering a deeper discount to Russian crude for its main buyer, China. During President Joe Biden's term, Iran increased oil exports, largely to China. However, shipments have slowed recently due to Russian crude competition. Market analysts estimate Iran exported around 790,000 bpd of products in June and expects shipments to reach close to 1 million bpd by the fourth quarter.

2022 August 23

18:17 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard to obtain RUB 70 million as loan for building up its production capacity
18:06 TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables announced the first power generation from the Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm
17:56 Wartsila to digitalise Associated British Ports’ maritime operations
17:36 MacGregor to supply self-contained traction winch systems for Guangzhou Marine Geological Survey
17:25 Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov takes helm of RF Government’s Marine Board
17:16 MOL acquires AiP for design of large-scale liquefied CO2 carrier through research and development project from NEDO
16:51 Kalmar receives large sixth consecutive order of eco-efficient hybrid shuttle carriers from The Port of Virginia
16:39 North Star launches new UK built hybrid powered daughter craft
16:34 Floating berth for passenger ships to be built in Taganrog by December 2022
16:31 Shipping industry to remove the Indian Ocean High Risk Area
16:15 Sperry Marine launches integrated digital navigation and voyage planning services
15:42 Emissions from Viking Line’s vessels have decreased by a third in 15 years
15:16 Polestar to provide battery and charging systems for Candela’s flying boats
14:33 CPC needs two months to replace two damaged single point moorings
14:01 Liebherr expands heavy lift ship crane portfolio with new 800 tonnes crane
13:44 CPC Marine Terminal’s only single point mooring can handle up to 3.5 million tonnes of oil per month
13:16 Royal IHC to provide new cable lay system for Boskalis
13:11 DOF Group extension and award of multiple contracts with Petrobras
12:49 Freeport of Riga signs memorandum of cooperation with Uzbekistan
12:31 Ecochlor launches “EcoOne Container Unit” for offshore market
12:10 Huisman proposes harsh environment semi-sub to provide greenest fossil fuel and energy security
11:41 Crews prepare to raise sunken fishing vessel leaking oil into Salish Sea - CBC
11:20 BOS Power secures contract with Skagen Ship Consulting for hybrid work vessel
11:00 DSME faces a loss of KRW80bn in submarine deal with Indonesia - BusinessKorea
10:53 FESCO launches seasonal service for cargo transportation between Chinese port of Fuyuan and Khabarovsk by Amur River
10:35 Ship captain convicted over hazardous container blast at Jebel Ali Port - gCaptain
09:55 Misurata Free Zone orders a powerful new tug to Med Marine
09:36 Programme for construction of ships for inland transportation estimated at RUB 255.8 billion - APSRT
09:20 Port of Oakland approves $2 million renewable energy infrastructure design
08:57 MABUX: No firm trend in Global bunker market on Aug 23

2022 August 22

18:35 Valenciaport expands its fleet of electric vehicles and recharging points
18:21 Atomflot notifies of public hearing regarding environmental expertise of project on floating dock for icebreakers in Murmansk
18:07 Siem Offshore confirms contract extension for "Avalon Sea"
17:50 Two more bulkers with Ukraine’s agricultural products leave territorial waters of Ukraine
17:46 Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan sign MoU to simplify transit transportation
17:41 Australian Maritime Alliance partners with IMC Naval Architects for LAND 8710
17:21 South Korean shipbuilders increase R&D Investment - BusinessKorea
17:02 Hapag-Lloyd launches Fleet Upgrade Program
16:35 China's July Russian coal imports up 14% in July 2022 - Reuters
16:05 Cosco Shipping completes ASSELA Wind Power Project in Ethiopia
15:34 Accelleron turbochargers adopted by Japan Engine Corporation for use in the latest UE Engines
15:20 Vladimir Gryzlov replaced Valery Khon as General Director of Petersburg Oil Terminal
15:04 Hamburg's first start-up for digitalization celebrates its 40th anniversary
14:41 Shell cut production at its Rhineland refinery due to the low Rhine water level
14:23 62,000-DWT multipurpose pulp carrier Cosco Shipping Wisdom delivered
13:56 Saipem and OSRL reinforce their cooperation
13:52 DSME orders marine compressors for four LNG carriers
12:53 Chemical tanker collides with freighter off Japan - The Maritime Executive
12:12 KSK Grain Terminal set new daily record for grain handling with 36.214 tons
11:25 Construction of 43,000 sqm Maersk Flow Warehouse to begin in Duisburg
11:14 CPC says SPM-1 and SPM-2 are temporarily out of service due to cracks discovered by divers
11:01 DEME successfully performs a ground investigation campaign for Arklow Bank Wind Park Phase 2
10:41 NYK Line, Nihon Shipyard, ClassNK, and IHI Corporation conclude joint R&D agreement for world's first ammonia floating storage and regasification barge
10:19 VARPE proposed considering alternatives to crab auctions by State Duma
08:53 MABUX: Upward changes to prevail in Global bunker market changes on Aug 22

2022 August 21

15:23 NOAA National Marine Fisheries proposed rule change (North Atlantic Right Whales)
14:02 Tauranga sentencing highlights watchkeeping failures - Maritime NZ
13:48 Jandt expands crane fleet with Liebherr LTM 1150-5.3 mobile crane
10:12 DEME successfully performs a ground investigation campaign for Arklow Bank Wind Park P2