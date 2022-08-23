2022 August 23 14:33

CPC needs two months to replace two damaged single point moorings

This period can be changed depending on objective factors

Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) says it will take two months to replace SPM-1 and SPM-2, single point mooring that are out of service due to cracks discovered by divers in subsea hose attachments to buoyancy tanks, CPC told IAA PortNews.

CPC says it will take one month to replace one SPM and conduct the follow-up inspections after an agreement is signed with a contractor and all the forces and facilities are delivered to the site provided that the weather conditions are favorable. However, this period can be changed depending on objective factors.

According to CPC, pre-qualification selection of a contractor is underway. Both Russia and foreign companies are involved.

CPC has been operating two single point moorings from 2002, SPM-1 and SPM-2, and one single point mooring - from 2013, SPM-3. On 22 August 2022, CPC said that SPM-1 and SPM-2 are temporarily out of service due to cracks discovered by divers in subsea hose attachments to buoyancy tanks. The shareholders of the company were notified about the defects on the buoyancy tanks 1 and two on August 5 and 17 respectively. The CPC Marine Terminal is temporarily loading crude oil by using only SPM-3.

The CPC Pipeline System is one of CIS largest energy investment projects that involves foreign capital. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route moves over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil along with crude from Russian fields including those in the Caspian region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM), allowing tankers to be loaded safely at significant distance offshore, including in poor weather conditions

CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trustee) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazMunayGas – 19%; Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company - 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited - 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2%, and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.

