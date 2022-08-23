  • Home
  • 2022 August 23 13:16

    Royal IHC to provide new cable lay system for Boskalis

    The system will be used for installation of inter-array power cables and its cable protection system (CPS) in offshore windfarms

    Credit: Royal IHC

    Royal IHC says it has secured a significant contract from Boskalis for the delivery of an advanced modular cable lay spread (MCLS).

    The state-of-the-art cable lay system will be used for installation of inter-array power cables and its cable protection system (CPS) in offshore windfarms. The system has some advanced features which will provide the client with a marked advantage during normal lay operations. Royal IHC will deliver the entire spread including; elevated cable highway, chutes, working habitats, quadrant handling system, active heave compensated winch, A&R winches and deck winches. This will be delivered with an integrated control system linking between new and client owner-furnished equipment.

    Equipment safety is at the core of all Royal IHC designed equipment and the MCLS will be delivered with a new generation centralised control suit. Carefull consideration has also been brought to the mobilisation of the vessel, adopting a sophisticated modular system which will minimise the effort, timescale and risk traditionally associated with this stage of a campaign.

