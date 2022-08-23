2022 August 23 13:11

DOF Group extension and award of multiple contracts with Petrobras

Petrobras has extended the contracts and awarded new long-term charter and service contracts to Norskan Offshore Ltd. and DOF Subsea Brasil Servicos Ltd. for the vessels: Skandi Chieftain, Skandi Olympia and Skandi Commander. All contracts include vessels and ROVs and are for a period of three years, according to DOF's release.

The contracts on Skandi Chieftain and Skandi Olympia have been extended until end of 2022 and both vessels will thereafter commence the new 3-year contracts.

The contract for Skandi Commander has been extended until November 2022, and the vessel will then be utilised on the PIDF project for DOF Subsea Brasil on their current contract with Petrobras until August 2023. Thereafter the vessel will commence its 3-year contract, combining ROV and AUV capabilities.

The gross value of the extensions and the firm period of the new contracts exceeds USD 253 million. All three new contracts have 2-year optional extensions.