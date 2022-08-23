2022 August 23 12:31

Ecochlor launches “EcoOne Container Unit” for offshore market

Ecochlor has launched a containerized version of the EcoOne filterless ballast water management system (BWMS). The EcoOne Container Unit is well suited for Semi-Submersible Rigs, Jack-Up Rigs, Drillships, FPSOs, FSRUs and other vessels with infrequent ballasting operations at medium to high flow rates, according to the company's release.

“The EcoOne Container Unit offers incredible benefits to Mobile Offshore Drilling Units (MODU),” said Andrew Marshall, Ecochlor CEO. “One system can simultaneously serve up to four separate sea chests or quadrants, in the case of the semi-submersible rigs. It also allows for gravity ballasting on uptake and discharge, and has very low power requirements. Plus, a single unit can be easily shared between multiple rigs and/or vessels. This is a great break-through for the offshore market as they have faced difficulty complying with the BWM Convention due to a lack of systems that work reliably and cost-effectively for their unique needs.”

The EcoOne® Container Unit has a small footprint and does not require filters. Installation requirements below deck and in the pontoons are minimal with only one-way, 1”/DN25 piping. Additionally, the container can be removed while the MODU is stationary, saving valuable deck space.