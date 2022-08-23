2022 August 23 11:20

BOS Power secures contract with Skagen Ship Consulting for hybrid work vessel

BOS Power has been awarded the contract for supply of an electric/hybrid propulsion system for a new aquaculture work vessel to the end client, Norwegian marine entrepreneurs AQS, according to the company's release.

Skagen Ship Consulting is responsible for the delivery of design and equipment of the 18.5 m hybrid service vessel in cooperation with Macduff Ship Design. The vessel, being built for 24-hour service operation, will be built by TRX Marine in Yalova, Turkey and used for serving aquaculture farms for Cermac in Finnmark.



AQS is one of Norway’s largest marine entrepreneurs specialized in aquafarming and perform all types of service- and diving tasks. With 19 service vessels and 160 employees working along the Norwegian coastline, AQS has great capacity and competence to meet various requirements. AQS AS is in Rørvik, Flatanger and Alta, and a part of AQS Holding.



BOS Power Solutions is part of the Bertel O. Steen Group in Norway and operates in 7 locations in the Nordic region headquartered in Bergen. The company has 140 employees and had a turnover of approximately NOK 550 million in 2021. The company delivers innovative power and energy solutions for various applications and market segments across the Nordic region.