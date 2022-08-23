2022 August 23 10:53

FESCO launches seasonal service for cargo transportation between Chinese port of Fuyuan and Khabarovsk by Amur River

Frequency of export/import voyages of river going ships – once a week

FESCO Transportation Group has launched its seasonal service, FESCO Amur River Bridge (FARB), along the Amur River from the Chinese port of Fuyuan to Khabarovsk. The navigation season will last through October, says FESCO.

The first ship left the port of Fuyuan on 17 August 2022. The estimated transit time - 6 hours. Frequency of export/import voyages of river going ships – once a week.

