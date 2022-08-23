2022 August 23 09:55

Misurata Free Zone orders a powerful new tug to Med Marine

Misurata Free Zone and Med Marine signed a contract for construction of new state-of-the-art vessel, MED-A2885 class tugboat. It is RAstar-2800 design of well-known Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering firm, Canadian Robert Allan LTD, according to the company's release.



The vessel will be built in Med Marine’s Eregli Shipyard in Turkey’s Zonguldak region.

RAstar designs are described as following:

The epitome of high-performance ASD escort tugs

Unique sponsored hull-form for superior escort performance and improved sea-keeping

Roll response less than half of other standard designs

With these features, MED-A2885 offers the opportunity to expand operational capabilities for the Misurata Free Zone when joins its fleet.



Med Marine is a leading Turkish shipbuilder and leading tugboat operator. The firm employs Eregli Shipyard, one of the largest shipyards in Turkey based on some 180.000 m2 with more than 30.000 m2 indoor areas to build state-of-the-art tugboats, work boats, offshore vessels and coated/Stainless Steel (STST) IMO II type chemical/oil tankers, either for its own operations or clients around the world.

Misurata Free Zone (MFZ) is the first free-trade zone established in Libya, based on Act No (9/2000) for free zones and transit trade. It is designated and organized by law to host industrial, commercial, and service operations that are available to all those interested in investing in Libya. The main objectives of MFZ are to increase the revenue sources, to contribute in supporting the local economy, and to provide employment and training opportunities. Such goals are achieved by creating an attractive investment environment where all free-trade activities are facilitated and liberalized.



