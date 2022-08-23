  • Home
  2022 August 23

    Programme for construction of ships for inland transportation estimated at RUB 255.8 billion - APSRT

    201 ships to be built under the leasing scheme in 2022-2030

    The most preferred option for building ships is the inclusion into the programme of the Ministry of Industry and Trade that foresees the construction of 201 ships under the leasing scheme in 2022-2030. The total programme is estimated at RUB 255.8 billion. The programme already includes 88 dry cargo carriers of Project RSD 59 and 24 dry cargo carriers of Project RSD 34, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksandr Zaitsev, head of the Association of River Ports and Ship Owners (APSRT), as saying at the general meeting.

    The list of passenger ships to be built under the leasing scheme includes two cruise liners of Project PV-180 for RUB 8.7 billion, 4 cruise ships for RUB 24 billion, a series of 32 small passenger ships and 18 hydrofoils of Meteor type. According to the programme, cargo ships are to be leased out for a period up to 15 years, passenger ships – for 25 years with the lease rental ranging between 2.5% and 7.48%.

    “There is a plan to continue the construction of river/sea going ships. 246 dry cargo and liquid bulk cargo carriers have been built from 2000. However, decommissioning rates exceed those of construction,” emphasized Aleksandr Zaitsev.

    According to him, the financing can be ensured by State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) and Gazprombank Leasing which have already worked with shipping companies.

    The construction of 10 barges for Yenisey River Shipping Company and some ships for port Kolomna is a good example mentioned by the head of APSRT.

    Association of River Ports and Ship Owners (APSRT) was established on February 22, 1995 as an independent non-governmental non-profit organization uniting on a voluntary basis river transport enterprises for coordination their activities in solving production, scientific, technical, social and economic challenges; for legal protection, for presenting of the interests of APSRT members in government bodies. Currently, 128 enterprises and organizations are members of APSRT, operating in Russia’s river basins. Associated members of the APSRT are: Association of Commercial Sea Ports (ASOP), Freight Forwarders Association of Russia (AER), European River-Sea-Transport Union (ERSTU).

